Mask mandate in Fargo could potentially expire tonight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The mask mandate could potentially expire today in Fargo.

There are a few factors that would renew or expire this decision.

The first: the percentage of active cases in Fargo should be under 3.00%.

The second: all high-risk individuals in Phase 1B should be vaccinated.

If the vulnerable population receives their vaccinations, the fatality rates and hospitalization rates will continue to decrease.

If the city can get through Phase 1B of vaccinations, the data will suggest that the mask mandate will likely not need to expand beyond the current date of March 22nd which is today.

The third: there needs to be no widely circulating variants of the virus in the United States that will cause higher hospitalization and death rates.

The City’s goal is to beat the virus this spring to get the summer back.

The decision will be made among the Commissioners at tonight’s meeting.

The mask mandate goes through today at midnight.

If no action is taken to extend it at tonight’s City Commission meeting, it will end at 12:01 a.m.

