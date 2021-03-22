Mask mandate allowed to expire in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Fargo is allowing the mask mandate to expire following low case numbers of COVID-19.

The city says the mandate will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 22.

A press release from the city says people will still be encouraged to wear a face mask and practice social distancing, proper hand hygiene and other COVID prevention measures.

The city is also in ‘green’ operations, meaning the public will still have to wear a mask inside city facilities and city employees will as well.

Even though the city is lifting the mask mandate, businesses may still require a mask.

