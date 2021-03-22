Advertisement

Mask mandate allowed to expire in Fargo

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Fargo is allowing the mask mandate to expire following low case numbers of COVID-19.

The city says the mandate will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 22.

A press release from the city says people will still be encouraged to wear a face mask and practice social distancing, proper hand hygiene and other COVID prevention measures.

The city is also in ‘green’ operations, meaning the public will still have to wear a mask inside city facilities and city employees will as well.

Even though the city is lifting the mask mandate, businesses may still require a mask.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF shelter in place 2
One person shot, shelter in place canceled
400 block of Sunrise Circle in Moorhead.
6-year-old boy dies in Moorhead shooting
West Fargo PD were on scene for reported gunshots on 11th Ave E. at the 1500 block.
UPDATE: Juvenile shot in West Fargo
Hector International Airport Entrance
City of Fargo and Hector Intl. Airport to part ways
Valley News Live logo
Police investigating gunshot death in north Moorhead

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 2
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 22
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 22
News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 1
Rollover in Fargo