Advertisement

Man facing tampering with evidence charge is dead

(KVLY)
By Mike Morken
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man, who was facing a tampering with evidence charge, has died. Cass County authorities confirm that 32 year old Derek Pettersson passed away this weekend. They say tests are being done to determine the exact cause of death, but don’t suspect foul play, at this point. Pettersson was tied to the suspected overdose death of 29 year old Jake Davis on January 2nd. Davis was found in the stairwell of a Fargo apartment building at 1526 21st avenue south.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF shelter in place 2
One person shot, shelter in place canceled
400 block of Sunrise Circle in Moorhead.
6-year-old boy dies in Moorhead shooting
West Fargo PD were on scene for reported gunshots on 11th Ave E. at the 1500 block.
UPDATE: Juvenile shot in West Fargo
Hector International Airport Entrance
City of Fargo and Hector Intl. Airport to part ways
Valley News Live logo
Police investigating gunshot death in north Moorhead

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 2
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 22
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 22
News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 1
Rollover in Fargo