Man facing tampering with evidence charge is dead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man, who was facing a tampering with evidence charge, has died. Cass County authorities confirm that 32 year old Derek Pettersson passed away this weekend. They say tests are being done to determine the exact cause of death, but don’t suspect foul play, at this point. Pettersson was tied to the suspected overdose death of 29 year old Jake Davis on January 2nd. Davis was found in the stairwell of a Fargo apartment building at 1526 21st avenue south.

