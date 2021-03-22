Advertisement

Fargo Force Captain cuts hair after reaching Cully Kids Night goal

Through GoFundMe, Strom raised over $5,300 for the Cullen Children's Foundation. The $5,000 initially raised will be matched with an extra $5,000 from Matt and Bridget Cullen.

Through GoFundMe, Strom raised over $5,300 for the Cullen Children’s Foundation. The $5,000 initially raised will be matched with an extra $5,000 from Matt and Bridget Cullen.(Fargo Force Facebook Page)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Force Captain Nick Strom reaches his goal of $5,000 this weekend at Cully Kids Night.

As he promised, Strom cut off his hair.

Through GoFundMe, Strom raised over $5,300 for the Cullen Children’s Foundation.

This foundation provides financial resources to organizations that support children’s healthcare needs in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The $5,000 initially raised will be matched with an extra $5,000 from Matt and Bridget Cullen.

The overall total raised is $10,300.

