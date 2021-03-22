Death at MN Correctional facility is being investigated as possible homicide

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the DOC’s Office of Special Investigations are all a part of an investigating involving the death of a 56-year-old man. The death happened at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Rush City and it is being investigated as a possible homicide.

The MN Department of Corrections says while officers were doing regular rounds at 11:30 Sunday night, they found James Francis Howard with injuries to his face and head in his cell. The DOC says when staff went into the cell, they took Howard’s cellmate into custody and initiated life saving measures until paramedics got there. Howard was pronounced dead at 12:20 Monday morning.

The DOC says Howard was serving a sentence for homicide that started in September of 2012 with a release date of May of 2034. Howard’s 29-year-old cellmate was serving two sentences for assaults that started on May of 2020 with a release date of May of 2021.

