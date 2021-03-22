Clay County Public Health to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday.
People in the following groups are eligible to receive a shot:
Individuals age 65 or older
Phase 1b Tier 2: Rare conditions or disabilities
Phase 1b Tier 3
- People age 45-64 with one or more underlying medical conditions listed below
- People 18-44 years with two or more underlying medical conditions listed below
- People age 50 years and older in multi-generational housing
- Manufacturing and Food Processing Plants
- Agricultural Workers
- Postal Workers
- Gas Station Employees
- Food service & Food Retail
- Grocery store employees
Underlying Medical Conditions for Phase 1b Tier 3
- Active cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies)
- Immunocompromised (organ transplant, HIV, bone marrow, chronic steroids for more than 30 days immunodeficiency disease, or taking immunosuppressive medications)
- Obesity - body mass index (BMI) greater than 30 kg/m2
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes
The clinic will be held from 9:00 a.m.-1:15 p.m. You can register for an appointment by clicking here or you can call 218-299-7204.
