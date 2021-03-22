Advertisement

Clay County Public Health to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

(WVUE)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday.

People in the following groups are eligible to receive a shot:

Individuals age 65 or older

Phase 1b Tier 2: Rare conditions or disabilities

Phase 1b Tier 3

  • People age 45-64 with one or more underlying medical conditions listed below
  • People 18-44 years with two or more underlying medical conditions listed below
  • People age 50 years and older in multi-generational housing
  • Manufacturing and Food Processing Plants
  • Agricultural Workers
  • Postal Workers
  • Gas Station Employees
  • Food service & Food Retail
  • Grocery store employees

Underlying Medical Conditions for Phase 1b Tier 3

  • Active cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
  • Down Syndrome
  • Heart conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies)
  • Immunocompromised (organ transplant, HIV, bone marrow, chronic steroids for more than 30 days immunodeficiency disease, or taking immunosuppressive medications)
  • Obesity - body mass index (BMI) greater than 30 kg/m2
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Type 1 or 2 diabetes

The clinic will be held from 9:00 a.m.-1:15 p.m. You can register for an appointment by clicking here or you can call 218-299-7204.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF shelter in place 2
One person shot, shelter in place canceled
400 block of Sunrise Circle in Moorhead.
6-year-old boy dies in Moorhead shooting
West Fargo PD were on scene for reported gunshots on 11th Ave E. at the 1500 block.
UPDATE: Juvenile shot in West Fargo
Hector International Airport Entrance
City of Fargo and Hector Intl. Airport to part ways
Valley News Live logo
Police investigating gunshot death in north Moorhead

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 2
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 22
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 22
News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News March 22 - Part 1
Rollover in Fargo