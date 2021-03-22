Advertisement

City of Fargo and Hector Intl. Airport to part ways

Hector International Airport Entrance
Hector International Airport Entrance(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The agreement between the city of Fargo and Hector International Airport for sharing certain services is expected to soon end.

In a news release, the city says on or before April 15, 2021, there will be a detailed transition timeline for when certain services will no longer be shared.

Currently, the city and the airport work together on information services, payroll, finances and other human resources services, according to the press release.

When/if the transition is approved, Hector International Airport employees will no longer be city employees.

The full transition is expected to happen by Dec. 31, 2021.

Little should change for those who use the airport to travel. Hector says it will continue to provide friendly, reliable air service.

