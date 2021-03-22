Chickens killed in Wadena County fire

WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly a dozen chickens were killed after a fire in Wadena County this weekend. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says the fire happened on Saturday, March 20 just after 11:00 a.m.

The homeowner said he heard a “pop” and looked outside to see a barn-style building on fire. Due to the high winds, the fire quickly spread to a nearby garage, chicken coop, and also damaged the siding on the north and west side of the family’s home.

The chicken coop was destroyed and 11 chickens were killed in the fire.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Verndale Fire Department, the Wadena Fire Department, Tri-county Ambulance and the State Fire Marshal.

