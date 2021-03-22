6-year-old boy dies in Moorhead shooting

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say a 6-year-old boy has died in a shooting that happened Sunday night.

Police say on the evening of Sunday, March 21, several unsupervised children found a handgun inside an apartment in the 400 block of Sunrise Circle in Moorhead. Police say a 6-year-old boy was shot. After a 911 call, officers located the boy inside the apartment.

Police say immediate family has been notified and the other children that were at the home at the time of the shooting are safe. The gun was recovered inside the apartment and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has completed processing the scene.

Authorities say this is still a very active investigation and, once complete, reports will be forwarded to the Clay County Attorney’s Office to review and consider criminal charges.

