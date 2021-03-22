Advertisement

50 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, no new deaths

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 50 new cases of COVID-19 is being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Monday.

1,461 have died in the state since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 8.58%. There are 702 total active cases in the state with 19 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

