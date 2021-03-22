50 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, no new deaths
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 50 new cases of COVID-19 is being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Monday.
1,461 have died in the state since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 8.58%. There are 702 total active cases in the state with 19 patients hospitalized.
