UND Hockey Team returning to National Championship Tournament; named #1 overall seed

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The NCAA Hockey Tournament is back and so is North Dakota.

UND will be entering the tournament as the number one overall seed and will be hosting the Midwest Regionals in Fargo March 26th and 27th.

This is UND’s first tournament appearance since 2017 and their first time as the top overall seed since 2004.

They’ll be facing off against American International in their opening game.

AIC won the Atlantic Conference this season to qualify.

The other side of the regional bracket in Fargo will see Michigan square off against Minnesota-Duluth, who were named the second and third seeds.

As for the three other regions, the top-seeded Boston College will play Notre Dame in Albany while St. Cloud State and Boston University face off on the other side of that bracket.

In Bridgeport, Wisconsin earned the top seed there and will play Bemidji State in their opener, they’ll play the winner between Lake Superior St. and Massachusetts.

And in the Loveland regional, Minnesota will play Omaha and Minnesota St. will play Quinnipiac.

Only one automatic qualifier was not included in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

St. Lawrence was removed after their Head Coach Brent Brekke tested positive for COVID-19.

They were replaced by Quinnipiac.

Once the four regional brackets wrap up on the 27th, the winners will head to Pittsburgh for this year’s Frozen Four.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.