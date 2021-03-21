Advertisement

Police looking for dog that bit child

Grand Forks Police Department
Grand Forks Police Department
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police is looking for a dog that they say bit a child on the leg.

Police say it happened Sunday in the area of 4275 5th Ave. N. The child had a minor injury and didn’t need medical attention.

Officers tried to catch the dog but were unsuccessful. The dog was last seen running southwest from the area. The dog is described as a brown and white pitbull/boxer mix wearing a camouflage collar and had no visible tags. The police want to contact the owner to verify vaccinations.

If you have any information, call Grand Forks Police at (701) 787-8000.

