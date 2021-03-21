Advertisement

Grand Forks Police & Fire Departments hosting a medication take-back day

Grand Forks Police Department(Grand Forks PD)
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police and Fire Departments are hosting a medication take-back event on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The event will take place at the Hugo’s Family Marketplace located at 1315 S Columbia Rd, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All you have to do to get rid of unwanted drugs is gather up any unused medication from your medicine cabinet and bring it to Hugo’s. Then you will choose whether to support the police officers or the firefighters with your donation.

