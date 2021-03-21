Advertisement

Fargo celebrates St. Patrick’s Day for first time since 2019

People line Broadway in downtown Fargo for the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time since 2019, the city of Fargo celebrated St. Patrick’s Day. Last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“It’s a really great feeling as you walk through the crowd you see people wave and cheer and be happy to be outside again and be out in the public with people and it was really fun for me to see Broadway squares open up again,” said Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney. “We have a lot of people now that are going to be up and down Broadway, this is a really great feeling.”

The air was filled with bagpipes as hundreds of people lined Broadway. Mayor Mahoney was happy to see the downtown area alive with music, food and the color green.

People line Broadway in downtown Fargo for the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
“It’s good to see the people again. People out and about and it’s always good to see the community come alive again,” said Mayor Mahoney. “So let’s get people out there, let’s do stuff, let’s get back to the things we used to do.”

The proud tradition since 1996 was able to knock off the rust from their one-year hiatus in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

