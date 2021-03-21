Advertisement

49 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, along with 1 new death

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 49 new cases of COVID-19 is being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Sunday along with 1 new death.

1,461 have died in the state since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 7.26%. There are 726 total active cases in the state with 18 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

