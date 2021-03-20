Timely Goals Inspire UND but Hawks Fall to Summit League Leaders, 3-2

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) - The University of North Dakota (3-4 Summit) showed resiliency in its series-opener against Summit League leader Denver (9-2-1, 9-1-1 Summit), taking an early lead and tying the match in the second half, but the Pioneers prevailed at a wind-swept Bronson Field, 3-2.

Madi Livingston made six saves in net as Denver peppered its shots with 23 in the match, including 15 with the wind at its back. Though Denver controlled possession 60-40, UND was opportunistic with the ball at its feet and in the air.

After Hannah Olson rocketed a shot on the DU net on the opening kickoff, North Dakota quickly won possession back and earned a corner kick less than a minute into the match. Outside back Ashley Ebeling curled a ball to the near post where Olson jumped up to find the ball with her head put it into the back of the net just 1:04 into the match.

Denver equalized 10 minutes later as leading scorer Natalie Beckman found an uncollected Livingston save and slipped it past the keeper. The Hawks and Pioneers ended the first half tied 1-1.DU took its first lead of the match in the 57th as Sami Feller struck home her shot on build-up play from Sydney Sharp and Meg Halvorson.

However, the Pioneer lead did not last long as holding midfielder Lauren Glas collected a ball just outside the center circle, dribbled towards net, and fired a dangerous ball from 35-yards out into the wind and the 18-yard box. DU goalkeeper Nerea Arrazola could not get a good read on the ball as it sailed over her head and into the net to tie it up.

Though North Dakota worked to keep the Pioneers at bay, Denver played relentlessly on their attacking end, sending a barrage of shots and sailing them wide or high. The Pioneers’ ability to create on the ground paid dividends again as Sydney Sharp scored the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute with assists from Beckman and Addison Hyrup.

The University of North Dakota and Denver will close the series on Sunday, March 21, at Bronson Field. The match will kick off at noon Central.

