Spring Showers For Sunday

SATURDAY - Sunday will be mild with 50s and 60s expected, though some rain showers will be possible. Not as windy as Saturday, but still a bit breezy with gusts into the 20s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday will still be on the mild side with highs in the 40s and 50s under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday brings the chance of some rain showers possibly turning to snow showers in the evening. Highs only warm into the 40s for most.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Some of those rain/snow showers from Tuesday could turn into all snow by Wednesday morning, with some snow, sub-freezing temperatures on wet roadways and windy conditions, some impacts are expected for Wednesday morning’s commute, so we have raised a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday. Highs Wednesday only warm into the 30s and 40s.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies take hold on Thursday, with temperatures warming into the 40s after starting the day in the 20s. Friday brings the chance of some mixed showers under mostly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: There is another slight chance for some shower activity on Saturday with high temperatures again in the 40s after morning temperatures in the 20s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Low: 45. High: 54.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of spotty showers. Low: 30. High: 50.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of rain showers, turning to snow showers in the PM hours. Low: 33. High: 45.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds, chance of morning snow showers. Low: 30. High: 43.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 28. High: 46.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of mixed showers. Low: 27. High: 45.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 26. High: 47.