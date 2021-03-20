NDSU Wrestling Season Ends at NCAA Championships

ST. LOUIS (NDSU Athletics) - North Dakota State saw its run through the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships come to an end on Friday, March 19, inside the Enterprise Center with losses in the consolation bracket by sophomore 157 Jared Franek, senior 165 Luke Weber and freshman 197 Owen Pentz.

Franek was seconds away from a semifinal appearance before a heartbreaking 5-4 loss against top-seeded Ryan Deakin of Northwestern. After leading 2-1 in the first, Franek recorded a takedown for a 4-1 lead before a late Deakin reversal cut into the lead. The third period saw a lot of action without points before a takedown by Deakin with less than 10 seconds left for the win.

In his consolation match, Franek carried a 1-0 lead into the third period against No. 11-seeded Jacori Teemer of Arizona State after a second period escape. Teemer started the third period with an escape and got a takedown in the final 20 seconds before holding on for a 3-2 win. Franek finished his season with a 13-5 record.

Weber went 2-0 in the early sessions defeating Andrew Nicholson of Chattanooga 7-0 and winning a thriller against Thomas Bullard of NC State 2-1. In his match with Nicholson, Weber led 2-0 after a reversal in the second period. A dominant third period followed, with four back points and a riding point to win.

Weber’s second match with Bullard was a battle seeing a lot of scrums without many points. Bullard logged the first point of the match with a second period escape. Weber picked up a takedown toward the end of the period to take a 2-1 lead, which would hold steady after a flurry of attacks that were well-defended on both sides.

Weber’s season came to a close in the evening session falling 5-1 to Keegan O’Toole of Missouri. Trailing 3-0 after the first period, Weber picked up an escape to cut the deficit to 3-1. O’Toole clinched the match after a back-and-forth skirmish ended in an O’Toole takedown. Weber finished his season at 16-4.

Pentz defeated JT Brown of Army in a dominant 11-1 performance before losing by fall to Cameron Caffey of Michigan State. Pentz logged over five minutes of riding time in the victory over Brown. Caffey controlled from start to finish pinning Pentz 2:40 into the first period. Pentz ended the season with a 9-6 record.

NDSU’s NCAA Tournament Results

157 #8 Jared Franek, So., Harwood, N.D. (West Fargo HS)

W dec. #23 Parker Kropman (Drexel), 5-2

W inj. def. Kendall Coleman (Purdue), 6:30

L dec. Ryan Deakin (Northwestern), 5-4

L dec. Jacori Teemer (Arizona State), 3-2

165 #9 Luke Weber, Sr., Forsyth, Mont. (Forsyth HS/Nebraska)

W dec. #24 Andrew Sparks (Minnesota), 8-5

L dec. #8 Shane Griffith (Stanford), 7-5

W dec. Andrew Nicholson (Chattanooga), 7-0

W dec. Thomas Bullard (NC State), 2-1

L dec. Keegan O’Toole (Missouri), 5-1

197 #31 Owen Pentz, Fr., Morgan, Utah (Morgan HS/Fresno State)

W pinned #2 Evan Schultz (Nebraska), 4:51

L maj. dec. #15 Michael Beard (PSU), 17-8

W dec. JT Brown (Army), 11-1

L pinned by Cameron Caffey (Michigan State), 2:40

285 #22 Brandon Metz, Jr., West Fargo, N.D. (West Fargo HS)

L maj. dec. #11 Zach Elam (Missouri), 11-0

L pinned by #27 Zachary Nighton-Ward (Hofstra), 0:55

