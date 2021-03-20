NDSU Baseball Opens Summit League Play with Sixth-Straight Win

MACOMB, Ill. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State baseball team scored early and often Friday afternoon, as the Bison beat Western Illinois 11-2 in the Summit League opener for both schools.

NDSU moved to 12-3 overall with its sixth-straight victory, while Western Illinois dropped to 4-10. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m.

Bennett Hostetler and Calen Schwabe each had four hits to lead the Bison, a new career-high for Schwabe and tying a career high for Hostetler. Tucker Rohde, Will Busch and Garret Hill each had two hits. The Bison had a season-high 18 hits. Peter Brookshaw scored three runs, while Jake Malec scored twice. Hostetler drove in three runs, while Rohde and Zach Solano each drove in two runs. Cade Feeney struck out a career-high seven in 6.2 innings of work on the mound, as he moved to 3-0. Feeney allowed two runs on a walk and nine hits. Skyler Riedinger closed out the game, allowing just one hit and striking out four.

Hostetler opened the scoring in the first inning with a double that brought in Malec. Brookshaw scored on a ground ball by Busch to close the inning. The Bison broke it open in the third inning with five runs. A single by Hostetler plated Brookshaw to open the inning. A ground ball by Solano brought in Hostetler before Hill singled up the middle to bring in Busch. A double to left by Jack Simonsen plated Hill before Schwabe singled to left to drive in Simonsen. In the fourth inning, Solano singled through the right side to bring in Rohde. The Leathernecks added a pair of runs on a two-out single in the seventh. In the eighth inning, Hostetler singled to right to bring in Schwabe before Rohde singled through the right side to plate Brookshaw and Malec for the final Bison runs.

