Denver Sweeps Bison Volleyball

DENVER, Colo. (NDSU Athletics) - The Denver Pioneers registered a 3-0 sweep of the North Dakota State volleyball team on Friday evening, winning by set scores of 25-15, 25-8, and 25-13 inside Hamilton Gymnasium.

Denver improved to 10-2 in Summit League play, while the Bison fell to 6-7 in the league.

NDSU struggled on the attack, registering 24 errors. Denver hit .356 for the match.

Sophomore Syra Tanchin led NDSU with six kills. Kelley Johnson and Ali Hinze both recorded eight digs, and Kaylee Hanger served up a pair of aces.

Denver held a slim 14-13 lead in the opening set before closing with an 11-2 run.

The Bison and Pioneers will play again Saturday at 4 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. CT.

