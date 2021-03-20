Advertisement

Denver Sweeps Bison Volleyball

The Bison Celebrate a block from Kelley Johnson
The Bison Celebrate a block from Kelley Johnson(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (NDSU Athletics) - The Denver Pioneers registered a 3-0 sweep of the North Dakota State volleyball team on Friday evening, winning by set scores of 25-15, 25-8, and 25-13 inside Hamilton Gymnasium.

Denver improved to 10-2 in Summit League play, while the Bison fell to 6-7 in the league.

NDSU struggled on the attack, registering 24 errors. Denver hit .356 for the match.

Sophomore Syra Tanchin led NDSU with six kills. Kelley Johnson and Ali Hinze both recorded eight digs, and Kaylee Hanger served up a pair of aces.

Denver held a slim 14-13 lead in the opening set before closing with an 11-2 run.

The Bison and Pioneers will play again Saturday at 4 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Moorhead man arrested for alleged involvement of U.S. Capitol riots
Alcoholic drink
FPD investigating another case of two women who say their drinks were drugged
David Boucha was arrested following a chase and crash in Moorhead.
Driver Arrested After Crash in Moorhead
Ryan Johnson mugshot
Man pleads guilty to lighting MN bridge on fire
Deck fire at a residence in the 2400 block of 18th Street South in Fargo on March 19.
Two people escape fire in south Fargo

Latest News

NDSU Softball Beats South Dakota, Falls to Kansas at Jayhawk Invitational
NDSU Wrestling Season Ends at NCAA Championships
NDSU Baseball Opens Summit League Play with Sixth-Straight Win
Sports - UND Brings Unbeaten Record To The FargoDome
Sports - UND Brings Unbeaten Record To The FargoDome