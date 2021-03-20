Advertisement

88 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

North Dakota COVID-19 Default Graphic
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 88 new cases of COVID-19 is being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Saturday.

1,460 have died in the state since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 3.69%. There are 780 total active cases in the state with 17 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

