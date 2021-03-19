Watch Live at 3:30PM - North Dakota Department of Health News Conference

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Mar. 19, to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota, with NDDoH Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell being the main speaker. Guest speakers will include Kirby Kruger, NDDoH Disease Control & Forensic Pathology Section Chief, and Dr. Jeff Hostetter, M.D., Program Director for the UND Center for Family Medicine.

