Watch Live at 3:30PM - North Dakota Department of Health News Conference

Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Mar. 19, to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota, with NDDoH Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell being the main speaker. Guest speakers will include Kirby Kruger, NDDoH Disease Control & Forensic Pathology Section Chief, and Dr. Jeff Hostetter, M.D., Program Director for the UND Center for Family Medicine.

