Two people escape fire in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people and a cat were able to safely make it out of a home after a fire on Friday afternoon.

Fargo Fire crews responded to the 2400 block of 18th Street South around 3:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, crews found fire and heavy smoke coming from home.

Neighbors told firefighters that two people were trapped inside the unit. Fire Chief Steve Dirksen says because the front door and the patio door are right next to each other, the residents needed assistance making it past the smoke and flames.

Dirksen says it appears the fire started outside on the deck of the building.

The American Red Cross is helping residents with temporary housing until it is safe to return.

