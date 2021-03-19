Traveling nurse searches for miracle in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Helene Neville rang the bell at Bismarck’s Fire Station number one Thursday morning, marking a milestone in her cancer treatment.

Neville finished her sixth and final round of chemo Wednesday. She was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive stage four non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in October. The cancer had spread to her liver and spleen.

Her prognosis was not good, but Neville is a fighter.

As she prepares for the next step in her treatment, she wanted to do something big to mark what she says is a miracle in Bismarck.

Neville spent nine years running across every state in the United States. She ran nearly 14,000 miles and became the first person in recorded history to ever run across all 50 states. She’s now planning a run across Canada.

When Neville ran across North Dakota in 2015, she never expected to be back. But in September, her work as a travelling nurse brought her to Bismarck.

“I’d been to Jamestown, but not Bismarck,” Neville said.

Her son and his family live in Jamestown; he’s the head coach of the college men’s basketball team there. Working in Bismarck allowed Neville to be closer to the grandkids and also to train for her next big run: she planned to run across Canada.

“I wanted to train in the cold,” she explained.

Her training is now on hold, as Neville battles cancer.

“This is a big cancer. This is not good,” Neville said.

On October 23, 2020, Neville drove herself to the emergency room. She was so weak, she collapsed on the floor. Two days later, she was diagnosed with cancer, then COVID.

“I wasn’t able to get treated for five weeks because of COVID,” she said.

The cancer treatment hasn’t been easy.

“I’m pretty weak, have some neuropathy and nausea,” she admitted.

She’s lost her hair, but not her positive attitude.

“It’s truly a miracle that this has happened and that I’ve made it this far. The median survival rate for what I have is three to four months,” Neville said.

Neville has been fighting for five months.

“You just have to make every day as if it’s your last because we don’t know.”

What she does know, is that miracles can happen. She’s working on her own miracle in Bismarck.

“I was supposed to be here.”

Neville will head to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for the next step in her treatment, but she hopes to come back to Bismarck someday.

Neville has written four books, and is working on two more, including one called “Miracle in Bismarck.”

You can follow her journey on her Facebook page, One on the Run.

