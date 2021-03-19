Advertisement

Temporary ‘no parking’ restrictions in downtown Fargo

No parking restrictions are in place for parts of downtown Fargo.
No parking restrictions are in place for parts of downtown Fargo.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A stretch of Broadway in downtown Fargo is under ‘no parking’ restrictions for some St. Patrick’s celebrations.

Broadway from N.P. Ave. to 4th Ave. N. will be closed to vehicles starting at 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 20--any vehicles parked there at that time will be towed.

The road will be closed for the St. Patrick’s parade and mini-marathon.

