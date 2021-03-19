Temporary ‘no parking’ restrictions in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A stretch of Broadway in downtown Fargo is under ‘no parking’ restrictions for some St. Patrick’s celebrations.

Broadway from N.P. Ave. to 4th Ave. N. will be closed to vehicles starting at 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 20--any vehicles parked there at that time will be towed.

The road will be closed for the St. Patrick’s parade and mini-marathon.

