Residential Brush Recycling Program Begins in May

City of Fargo
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Spring has seemingly sprung early and many Fargo residents have begun the yard cleaning process. With these cleanup activities, several piles of tree branches have been popping up on boulevards around the city.

The City’s Forestry Department would like to remind residents that the Brush Recycling Program will begin on Monday, May 3, with Forestry crews picking up brush on the same day as the recycling schedule. Until that time, the City requests that property owners pile branches within their own yard to prevent possible hazards on the boulevard. Property owners are also encouraged to haul brush directly to the City’s Landfill at no cost.

The City of Fargo Landfill accepts tree branches, stumps and roots all year with no fee for Fargo residents. This alternate opportunity is available for those providing proof of residency by showing a driver’s license or utility bill at the scale house. The Fargo Landfill is located at 4501 7th Avenue North. Its hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 7:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Hours may vary on holidays.

For additional information and program guidelines, residents are encouraged to contact the Forestry Department at 701.241.1465 or FargoND.gov/Forestry.

