‘One step closer to justice.’: Two more defendants expected to plea in Dystynee Avery murder case

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of Dystynee Avery say two more defendants in her murder case have signed plea agreements.

27-year-old Andrea Payne is charged with aiding an offender in second degree murder, after police say she was present when Dystynee was killed and helped cover it up for weeks.

34-year-old Brandon Erbstoesster is also charged with aiding an offender, after court documents say he did a walk-through of the apartment Dystynee was killed inside of to make sure any of her belongings were not visible, and blood had been cleaned.

Payne, Erbstoesser and Erno were all given plea deals by the state late last week, Dystynee’s family states.

The family says Erno took his deal almost immediately, and already formally pleaded guilty in court Thursday. He will be sentenced on April 19.

Dystynee’s mom, Doreen has said from the beginning that all she’s ever wanted was for everyone to take responsibility for the evil they did to her daughter, but she says at the same time, she feels like they’re getting away with it.

“I feel like they have way more involvement than what they’re saying, and they’re taking the easy way out which is what they’ve done all along,” Doreen said. “But you guys should have thought about that before you did what you did. You guys should have thought about that before you covered up what you covered up. Acting like you cared about Dystynee, but you didn’t. You guys did nothing to help Dystynee.”

The plea deals leave all three each serving less than five years of jail time, some probation and various fines. The biggest caveat in the plea deal is that they each must testify if one of their other co-defendants takes their case to trial.

At this point, only Ethan Broad is left to make that choice. Broad pleaded guilty in January to murdering and dismembering Dystynee, but at his sentencing last month he threw everyone for a loop, including his own attorneys, by stating he wanted to withdraw his plea and instead leave his fate up to a jury.

Broad will either be sentenced on March 31 or, if a judge allows him to, he could opt to take it to trial. His trial likely wouldn’t happen until this fall.

Dystynee’s family says this is the only plea deal the other three defendants will be offered. If they back out, they must take their case to trial, Dystynee’s family said.

Doreen says with the one-year anniversary of Dystynee’s death coming up, she hopes all four plea-out so she can finally have some sort of closure and actually start properly mourning her daughter.

Andrea Payne is expected to formally plea on Monday morning, with Brandon Erbstoesser’s hearing on March 25.

