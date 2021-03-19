One Fargo calls for better tracking and prosecution of hate crimes in ND

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The group “One Fargo” says they received “earth-shattering news” from the State’s Attorney’s office after inquiring about a recent proposed bias-crime ordinance in the City of Fargo.

They met with city leaders last week and then met with representatives of the State’s Attorney’s office for follow-up and feedback on the proposed ordinance. According to Wess Philome of One Fargo, the state of North Dakota has had a century code in place since 1973 regarding discrimination in public places.

Philome cited FBI crime data that showed North Dakota ranked #2 for the number of hate crimes per 100,000 residents in 2012. In 2013, North Dakota ranked #1, and was back in the #2 spot for reported hate crimes in 2014 and 2015.

“No one in this state, politicians, law enforcement, attorney’s office, was aware of the century code until now,” Philome said, claiming that in 47 years, no one has ever been charged with a crime under this hate crime century code, despite staggering crime data.

“It goes to show a lack of response when dealing with hate in this community.”

Philome is asking for law enforcement to do a better job with collecting hate crime data. He also hopes to add LGBTQ+ and those with disabilities as protected classes in the North Dakota century code that’s already in place.

“We must all take part in condemning these acts and also prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law.”

He calls for state and local officials to work with One Fargo and the community on a strategy to move forward and “correct this injustice.”

“I simply just want to see accountability. I simply just want to see equality”

