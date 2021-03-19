Advertisement

Moorhead Dairy Queen offering discounts to nurses today

Dairy Queen, located at 24 S 8th St. in Moorhead, is giving nurses 25% off of their order today. All the nurses have to do is show a valid I.D. to get the discount.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Historic Ice Cream restaurant in Moorhead is giving back to nurses today.

Dairy Queen, located at 24 S 8th St. in Moorhead, is giving nurses 25% off of their order today.

All the nurses have to do is show a valid I.D. to get the discount.

This will go from 10:00am to 10:00pm today.

