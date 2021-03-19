Advertisement

Meadows and Village Green golf courses open this weekend

The Meadows and Village Green golf courses are set to open!
By Lisa Budeau
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The Meadows and Village Green public golf courses are set to open on Saturday, March 20, at 10 am. Tee times can be booked online or by calling 218.299.PUTT (7888).

Before your first round, purchase your season pass online or get out and enjoy the driving range which will open on Friday, March 19, at 10 am.

The Meadows and Village Green will continue to follow all guidelines issued by the State of Minnesota and the CDC as it relates to Covid-19 and public golf courses.

