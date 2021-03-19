Man pleads guilty to lighting MN bridge on fire

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of starting a Minnesota bridge on fire last fall has now pleaded guilty.

43-year-old Ryan Johnson of Mapleton, North Dakota was arrested in September of 2020 for setting fire to the Star Lake Bridge along Highway 41 in Otter Tail County.

Johnson was originally charged with possession of ammunition/firearm by a convicted felon, second degree arson, and possession of explosion/incendiary device. However, court records show Johnson only pleaded guilty to the first two charges.

Investigators said Johnson told a neighbor he was going to blow up the bridge after someone ran over and killed his dog.

Documents say matches, ammunition, a single shot shotgun and drugs were found inside his home, and under the bridge authorities located several propane cylinders.

Johnson will be sentenced on May 24.

