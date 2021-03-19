Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to lighting MN bridge on fire

Ryan Johnson mugshot
Ryan Johnson mugshot(Otter Tail County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The man accused of starting a Minnesota bridge on fire last fall has now pleaded guilty.

43-year-old Ryan Johnson of Mapleton, North Dakota was arrested in September of 2020 for setting fire to the Star Lake Bridge along Highway 41 in Otter Tail County.

Johnson was originally charged with possession of ammunition/firearm by a convicted felon, second degree arson, and possession of explosion/incendiary device. However, court records show Johnson only pleaded guilty to the first two charges.

Investigators said Johnson told a neighbor he was going to blow up the bridge after someone ran over and killed his dog.

Documents say matches, ammunition, a single shot shotgun and drugs were found inside his home, and under the bridge authorities located several propane cylinders.

Johnson will be sentenced on May 24.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Moorhead man arrested for alleged involvement of U.S. Capitol riots
Alcoholic drink
FPD investigating another case of two women who say their drinks were drugged
David Boucha was arrested following a chase and crash in Moorhead.
Driver Arrested After Crash in Moorhead
Deck fire at a residence in the 2400 block of 18th Street South in Fargo on March 19.
Two people escape fire in south Fargo

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News March 19 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News March 19 - Part 2
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 19
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 19
News - 10:00PM News March 19 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News March 19 - Part 1
News - All North Dakotans can get a covid vaccine starting March 29
News - All North Dakotans can get a covid vaccine starting March 29
News - 10:00PM News March 19 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News March 19 - Part 3