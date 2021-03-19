Advertisement

Judge refuses to delay, move trial of ex-cop in Floyd death

(Court TV, via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. (AP) - A judge has denied a defense request to delay or move the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death after a $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family raised concern about a tainted jury.

Jury selection was halfway complete last week in former officer Derek Chauvin’s trial when the city of Minneapolis unanimously approved the payout to settle a civil lawsuit over Floyd’s death.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, called the timing of the settlement deeply disturbing and unfair, and said it jeopardized Chauvin’s chance for a fair trial.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill had called the timing “unfortunate” but declined to delay the trial.

