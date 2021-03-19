FPD investigating another case of two women who say their drinks were drugged

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After receiving a tip, Valley News Live has confirmed Fargo Police are investigating after two women say their drinks were drugged at a downtown Fargo bar.

Police say the alleged incident was reported to them on Jan. 29. FPD says this is an active investigation, and at this time they are waiting for forensics and other evidence to come back from the crime lab.

Valley News Live first reported on March 9, the story of another woman who says her drink was drugged at a downtown Fargo bar, after a urine test she took for a medical study came back that she tested positive for Ecstasy.

The alleged incidents happened at different bars. Valley News Live is not naming either establishment at this time.

Neither incident involved bartenders.

Fargo Police say at this time it does not appear the incidents are related.

