Fargo Force Captain cutting his hair to raise funds for Cully’s Kids

The fundraiser has reached it’s $5,000 goal. Funds raised are used to provide financial resources to support children’s healthcare needs in the Fargo-Moorhead area.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:58 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo Force Captain is getting a new hairstyle to raise money for a special cause this weekend.

Organizer Nick Strom is raising funds for the Cullen Children’s Foundation.

This foundation provides financial resources to organizations that support children’s healthcare needs in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

It focuses highly on those kids with cancer.

Cully Kids Night will be on Saturday, March 20th during the Fargo Force game at the Scheel’s Arena starting at 6:05pm.

A portion of ticket sales and all proceeds from the post-game jersey auction will go to the foundation.

So far, this fundraiser has raised $4,575 out of their $5,000 goal.

The community helped to raise $1,500 in a day.

Matt and Bridget Cullen will match the $5,000 goal to make it $10,000.

The GoFundMe page can be found here: https://gf.me/v/c/y2wn/nicks-fundraiser-for-cullys-kids.

