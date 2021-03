FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Some Fargo homeowners are a little early with putting tree branches out on the curb for pickup.

The city’s forestry department doesn’t start picking up curbside until May 3, so they’re asking people to take piles of branches to the city landfill.

Bring your I-D and the disposal will be no cost.

