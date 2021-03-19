Driver Arrested After Crash in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One person has been arrested and another is on the run after a chase that ended when officers used a pit maneuver.

Police say it started when they tried to pull the vehicle over for erratic driving, but the car kept going. Eventually officers used a pit maneuver and the vehicle crashed into a tree around 2100 block of 8th St. S. in Moorhead around 10 p.m.

The driver, 30-year-old David Boucha of Fargo, was arrested and booked for driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing.

The passenger is still on the loose.

