COVID-19 vaccine will be available to the general public on March 29

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health has announced that the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout would reach Phase 2 on Monday, March 29th, which would open access to the vaccine to the general pubic. NDDOH says some providers may even reach Phase 2 before March 29th.

“North Dakota continues to be a national leader in vaccine administration, thanks to the incredible efforts of our health care providers, public health staff, Team ND members and citizens who have received the vaccine,” Governor Doug Burgum said. “Those who haven’t been vaccinated are encouraged to take advantage of this expanded access to protect themselves and those around them, build community immunity, keep our schools and businesses open and help end the pandemic.”

As of Friday, March 19, 194,903 (27%) North Dakotans had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 115,524 (16%) being fully vaccinated.

“As the state prepares to make the vaccine available to the general public, it’s important for people included in Phases 1A, 1B or 1C to be vaccinated now, as they are at highest risk for severe COVID-19 or being exposed to COVID-19,” said Molly Howell, NDDoH Immunization Director. “Anyone in Phases 1A or 1B who has not received their vaccine yet is encouraged to call our COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-207-2880 and select option 2 for assistance if they’re having trouble finding vaccine.”

In Cass County, numerous organizations are setting up for the next phase of the vaccine rollout. Thrifty White say they are close to having appointments online for the general public. Essentia could possibly be ready by next week while Sanford is still looking over the details of Phase Two.

“We appreciate that North Dakota is opening to all adults and continuing to get more people vaccinated.” said Sanford Health in a statement.

CVS have not heard from corporate on when they are going to change over and will continue to vaccinate essential workers and those that are high-risk of COVID. In Grand Forks, Altru representatives say that next week they will have more information on Phase Two.

We reached out to Fargo Cass Public Health and we have not heard back yet.

Citizens can determine their vaccine eligibility in their area by checking the NDDoH COVID-19 Vaccine Locator at health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator.

