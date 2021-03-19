Cass County Open Burning Ordinance

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the arrival of windy, dry weather along with agricultural burning activities, Cass Fargo Emergency Management reminds residents that Cass County ordinance requires a person to notify Red River Regional Dispatch Center (701-451-7660) prior to starting an open fire. This requirement helps to eliminate unnecessary fire department response to controlled agricultural burns.

The National Weather Service of Grand Forks, ND has issued a Special Weather Statement for near critical fire weather in Cass County. There is not currently a burn ban in place but due to the unfavorable conditions we strongly encourage residents to reschedule any planned burns until conditions improve.

