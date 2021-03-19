Advertisement

Bowl for Kids’ Sake Fundraiser

Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bowl for Kids’ Sake is the signature fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The event is going virtual this year and they have a goal of raising $75,000.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a program matches kids who need additional support with volunteer mentors. The relationships defend the potential of children so they can achieve their biggest possible future.

The funds raised will ensure that BBBS can recruit mentors, conduct background checks, and provide case management to each match.

This year, instead of bowling at the bowling alley, sponsors and teams will play an online bowling game from March 21-27. Fun social media challenges will also be posted on the BBBS Fargo Facebook page all week long. Prizes will be awarded for best and worst score, team names, team spirit, and more.

If people want to help, they can donate here, purchase a paper bowling pin at any Hornbacher’s location, or volunteer as a mentor. For more about this event and the Big Brother Big Sisters Program, go to www.BBBSFargo.org.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Moorhead man arrested for alleged involvement of U.S. Capitol riots
Alcoholic drink
FPD investigating another case of two women who say their drinks were drugged
David Boucha was arrested following a chase and crash in Moorhead.
Driver Arrested After Crash in Moorhead
Ryan Johnson mugshot
Man pleads guilty to lighting MN bridge on fire
Deck fire at a residence in the 2400 block of 18th Street South in Fargo on March 19.
Two people escape fire in south Fargo

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News March 19 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News March 19 - Part 2
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 19
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 19
News - 10:00PM News March 19 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News March 19 - Part 1
News - All North Dakotans can get a covid vaccine starting March 29
News - All North Dakotans can get a covid vaccine starting March 29
News - 10:00PM News March 19 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News March 19 - Part 3