Bowl for Kids’ Sake Fundraiser

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bowl for Kids’ Sake is the signature fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The event is going virtual this year and they have a goal of raising $75,000.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a program matches kids who need additional support with volunteer mentors. The relationships defend the potential of children so they can achieve their biggest possible future.

The funds raised will ensure that BBBS can recruit mentors, conduct background checks, and provide case management to each match.

This year, instead of bowling at the bowling alley, sponsors and teams will play an online bowling game from March 21-27. Fun social media challenges will also be posted on the BBBS Fargo Facebook page all week long. Prizes will be awarded for best and worst score, team names, team spirit, and more.

If people want to help, they can donate here, purchase a paper bowling pin at any Hornbacher’s location, or volunteer as a mentor. For more about this event and the Big Brother Big Sisters Program, go to www.BBBSFargo.org.

