119 new cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota, along with 1 new death

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 119 new cases of COVID-19 is being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Friday, along with 1 new death.

1,460 have died in the state since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 3.57%. There are 787 total active cases in the state with 13 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

