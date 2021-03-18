Thief River Falls woman’s drug deal led to fatal overdose, court documents say

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Thief River Falls woman is now charged in a drug overdose death of another woman in August.

29-year-old Hailey Michelle Sheridan is charged with felony third-degree murder and third-degree sale of a controlled substance.

Court documents say On July 23, 2020, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unresponsive woman, later identified as 44-year-old Melonie Fayette, at an apartment complex in Thief River Falls. Fayette was later flown to a Fargo hospital where she died on August 8.

During a search of Fayette’s apartment, investigators say they found various items of drug paraphernalia. Tests later showed that residue on items were positive for fentanyl.

Police also seized the victim’s phone, and documents say investigators found text messages between the victim and Sheridan. Court documents obtained by Valley News Live say messages found on the victim’s phone were consistent with the sale of narcotics, specifically heroin.

Investigators later interviewed Sheridan, who told officers she did not know the victim was hospitalized due to an opiate-related overdose. Documents say Sheridan also denied knowing who Fayette might have obtained the drugs from, and despite a confrontation with some of the text messages, Sheridan denied ever selling drugs to the victim.

Court records reveal days worth of text message conversations between Sheridan and her brother which reference the victim in the hospital on a ventilator, as well as when the victim died. Sheridan at one point told her brother that police were going to come ‘looking for me full force I’m scared,’ and documents show Sheridan later said she had to run from the cops.

Investigators also interviewed Sheridan’s father, who told police that Sheridan showed up at his place on the day Fayette was transported to the hospital and stated Sheridan was frantic and emotional because she believed the victim had overdosed on heroin. Documents say her father stated Sheridan had gone to the reservation to purchase heroin and she knew that the heroin was strong.

Medical records later showed Fayette was in stages of renal failure upon her admission to Sanford Hospital, which documents say was the result of ingesting the heroin / fentanyl substance that was procured by Sheridan.

If convicted, Sheridan faces up to 55 years in prison.

