Advertisement

Sex Offender slips through the cracks, placed to live at Eventide in Moorhead

(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Executive Director of Eventide on Eighth in Moorhead, Emily Kollar, recently sent out a letter to residents and family members stating that on March 10th, the facility was notified of a Level 1 sex offender living at the facility. In the letter, Kollar says Eventide was notified of the man’s conviction after he was admitted to their facility.

Kollar says the proper process would have been for their facility to be notified before this person was placed, but that did not happen in a timely fashion.

VP of Marketing and Communications Carrie Carney says the man did go through a pre-admission screening process, but because of his level of offence, he did not show up in their system.

In August of 2011, the now 78-year-old Ronald Haug was convicted in Wilkin County, MN of Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd Degree-Significant Relationship-Under16-Multiple Act.

Kollar says that The Minnesota Department of Corrections investigated the situation and determined that based on Haug’s conviction, he poses a very low risk to staff and other residents. Kollar adds that staffing was adjusted as an added safety measure.

Carrie Carney says Haug will be discharged from the facility on Friday, but could not disclosed where he will be placed.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Stotts on Capitol surveillance video
Moorhead man arrested for alleged involvement of U.S. Capitol riots
Alcoholic drink
FPD investigating another case of two women who say their drinks were drugged
David Boucha was arrested following a chase and crash in Moorhead.
Driver Arrested After Crash in Moorhead
Ryan Johnson mugshot
Man pleads guilty to lighting MN bridge on fire
Deck fire at a residence in the 2400 block of 18th Street South in Fargo on March 19.
Two people escape fire in south Fargo

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News March 19 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News March 19 - Part 2
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 19
Weather - 10:00PM Weather March 19
News - 10:00PM News March 19 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News March 19 - Part 1
News - All North Dakotans can get a covid vaccine starting March 29
News - All North Dakotans can get a covid vaccine starting March 29
News - 10:00PM News March 19 - Part 3
News - 10:00PM News March 19 - Part 3