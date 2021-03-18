Sex Offender slips through the cracks, placed to live at Eventide in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Executive Director of Eventide on Eighth in Moorhead, Emily Kollar, recently sent out a letter to residents and family members stating that on March 10th, the facility was notified of a Level 1 sex offender living at the facility. In the letter, Kollar says Eventide was notified of the man’s conviction after he was admitted to their facility.

Kollar says the proper process would have been for their facility to be notified before this person was placed, but that did not happen in a timely fashion.

VP of Marketing and Communications Carrie Carney says the man did go through a pre-admission screening process, but because of his level of offence, he did not show up in their system.

In August of 2011, the now 78-year-old Ronald Haug was convicted in Wilkin County, MN of Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd Degree-Significant Relationship-Under16-Multiple Act.

Kollar says that The Minnesota Department of Corrections investigated the situation and determined that based on Haug’s conviction, he poses a very low risk to staff and other residents. Kollar adds that staffing was adjusted as an added safety measure.

Carrie Carney says Haug will be discharged from the facility on Friday, but could not disclosed where he will be placed.

