Man accused of helping cover-up Dystynee Avery’s murder enters guilty plea

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One of the men accused in helping cover up the April 2020 murder of a missing Moorhead teen has now changed his plea to guilty.

22-year-old David Erno is charged with felony aiding an offender in second degree murder.

Documents say Erno knew about Avery’s murder the day it happened, but did not report it. Erno also wiped Avery’s computer, according to court documents.

Documents also say Erno obstructed officers’ investigation, as well as tampered with evidence.

Erno could spend up to 20 years in prison. He is set to be sentenced on April 19.

27-year-old Ethan Broad is already charged with second degree murder for the death of Avery. He withdrew his guilty plea in February, and is set to either be sentenced or have a trial date set on March 31.

26-year-old Andrea Payne is also charged with felony aiding an offender in second degree murder for her role in the cover-up of Avery’s murder. Payne is set to go to trial in early April.

33-year-old Brandon Erbstoesser is also charged with one felony count of aiding an offender in murder for his alleged role in Avery’s death.

