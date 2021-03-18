Advertisement

Fort Totten man charged after allegedly shooting and killing a juvenile

Spirit Lake Reservation
Spirit Lake Reservation(Google maps)
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Acting United States Attorney Nick Chase announced that a federal grand jury has indicted Cody James Belgarde, age 34 of Fort Totten, ND, for First Degree Murder.

An indictment unsealed on March 18th alleges Belgarde shot to death a juvenile male on the Spirit Lake Reservation on January 14, 2021. The death was discovered after a report of a housefire at a residence in Fort Totten.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office, with Assistant United States Attorney Lori H. Conroy assigned to the case

