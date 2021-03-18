Advertisement

Feeling Fancy! Red River Zoo debuts free-wheeling opossum

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Zoo is excited to welcome its newest guest that you might see rolling through town.

Fancy, a Virginia Opossum, was rescued from Georgia and has difficulty moving her back-half. The Executive Director of the zoo says Fancy has a spinal cord injury and wouldn’t survive in the wild.

The Red River Zoo wanted to give Fancy her mobility back, so they created an opossum-friendly wheelchair for her to scoot around. Children and adults could now see Fancy in her new outreach program role, where animals are brought to schools to teach children about nature.

The zoo estimates Fancy is 1-2 years old.

