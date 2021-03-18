FBI confirms one man is dead after officer-involved shooting in North Dakota

FORT TOTTEN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FBI says they are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon on the Spirit Lake Reservation, just south of Fort Totten, North Dakota.

The FBI says 44-year-old David Suarez was shot by a BIA police officer after a vehicle pursuit and altercation. The FBI also says the three others were in Suarez’s vehicle at the time of the pursuit and were not injured.

