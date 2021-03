FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our Energy Round Table featured Rep. Kelly Armstrong and energy experts Ron Ness (ND Petroleum Council President), James Leiman (ND Commerce Commissioner) and Charles Gorecki (CEO of UND EERC). Hear our experts discuss emerging technology in ND, the world market, national energy policies and more.

