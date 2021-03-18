Cass County Deputies ask for help identifying person of interest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the individual(s) and a white pickup in regards to an active investigation.

The pickup is believed to be a 2015-2021 Chevy 2500, with a Z-71 off-road package. The truck had North Dakota plates, but may now have paper/dealer plates.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Lance Kitzan at 701-241-5834.

