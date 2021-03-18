Advertisement

UPDATE: Cause of fire under investigation, but is considered accidental

Firefighters arrived on scene to flames shooting from the salvage lot near Bemidji.
By Jordan Schroeer and Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT
BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE 3/19/21: The Bemidji Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire, but it’s considered to be an accident.

The fire happened at Mike’s Auto Salvage and Auto Body Repair in Hubbard County.

Fire officials now say that two firefighters were injured and their conditions were not released. A man suffered second-degree burns to his arms and torso. He’s currently being treated at a burn center in Duluth.

The structure and its contents that were considered a total loss were valued at $500,000. Firefighters were on scene for about 5 hours.

ORIGINAL: One man is recovering from extensive burns and a car salvage lot is destroyed following a major fire near Bemidji.

The Bemidji Fire Department says it started around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17 just south of the city.

At one time in the fight, 50 firefighters were on scene along with 19 pieces of equipment and help from three other fire departments along with local law enforcement.

The fire department says one firefighter has minor injuries, but one man has extensive burns to his arm and torso. The auto salvage lot is considered a total loss.

The cause is still under investigation.

