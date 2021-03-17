Advertisement

Wrong-way crash kills elderly man on I-94

Police lights graphic(VNL)
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAUK CENTRE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is dead following a crash along I-94 in Stearns County involving a semi-truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened along I-94 near Sauk Centre around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

The crash report says a 78-year-old man from Osakis, MN was going west in the eastbound lane when he crashed head-on with the semi.

The driver and passenger in the semi were not hurt in the crash.

At this time, the crash report does not say if the 78-year-old man died at the scene or a hospital. No other information about the crash is being released at this time.

